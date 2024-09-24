Chicago weather: Tornado Warning expires for Cook County; Flash Flood Warning in effect | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Warning for parts of southern Cook County has expired Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a storm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over Matteson at about 12:22 p.m.

The warning was in effect for southern Cook County until 12:45 p.m. The NWS warned strong thunderstorms will continue to impact southern Cook County until about 1:15 p.m.

The NWS warned the storm would be near Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, Richton Park, Flossmoor and Olympia Fields.

A tornado warning was issued for southern Cook County on Tuesday at about 12:22 p.m.

The NWS warned flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed with damage to roofs, windows and vehicles.

Those in the path of the storm are urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southeastern Cook County and northeastern Will County until 3:45 p.m.