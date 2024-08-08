Chicago White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol, the team announced Thursday.

The firing comes after the Sox recently snapped a 21-game losing streak, tying an American League record.

"As we all recognize, our team's performance this season has been disappointing on many levels," said Chris Getz, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. "Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team."

The White Sox hired Grifol ahead of the 2023 season, where the Sox had an 89-190 record.

This season, the White Sox have the worst record in the league at 28-89.

The White Sox have not announced a replacement and said a new manager will be announced before the end of the season.