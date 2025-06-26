White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman, wife organize care packages for families with kids in hospital

White Sox players' wives and girlfriends packed care packages for families going through medical treatment. It was spurred by Mike Tauchman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wives and girlfriends of White Sox players spent Wednesday packing care packages to help families going through medical treatment.

The cause is very near and dear to one player's heart.

White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman says his daughter's condition has been very difficult for his family.

But he also thought of how many other families are in a similar situation, and he says he's wanting to help them however he can.

It was an assembly line of sorts. While they were in a skybox during the Sox game, White Sox partners lined up to fill gift bags for patients and families who are stuck in a hospital, while a child deals with a cleft palate or another cranial facial condition.

"We just kind of have that firsthand knowledge of the emotional toll it can have on a family," Tauchman said.

Remi Tauchman, who is 8 months old, is a bundle of energy and curious these days. But she has challenges also. She was born with a cleft palate, which affected her ability to eat.

"She was in so much distress when eating for the first 7 weeks of her life," mother Eileen Tauchman said.

In fact, she relied on a feeding tube in those first weeks, while doctors eventually diagnosed the issue.

The Tauchmans learned what their baby is going through is more common than they realized. So, they decided to try to help other families.

"Hospital stays are never fun. So, having a couple extra comforts goes a long way," Mike Tauchman said.

July is National Cleft and Craniotomy Facial Awareness and Prevention Month, which helped prompt the Tauchmans to begin this effort.

Her parents say Remi Tauchman is doing much better. She is scheduled for surgery later this summer, and they are hoping for the best.

"It's gonna be a tough journey. But, once she's recovered, hopefully this will just be something we remember from the past and doesn't impact life moving forward too much," her mother said.

The Tauchmans say they are still finalizing plans for a fundraiser next month.

They say they not only hope to raise money, but awareness.