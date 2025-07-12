Chicago White Sox unveil Mark Buehrle statue as part of 2005 World Series reunion weekend

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox unveiled a statue of former ace Mark Buehrle on Friday at Rate Field.

Members of the championship team are reuniting in Chicago to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the title run.

The White Sox defeated the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series.

Buehrle pitched for the team for 12 seasons from 2000 to 2011. There is now a statue of the five-time All-Star inside the South Side stadium.

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle poses with his 2005 World Series championship teammates after his statue was unveiled Friday, July 11, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Also on Friday, the White Sox were debuted "45" uniform patches in honor of late closer Bobby Jenks. They will wear them for the remainder of the season.

A World Series champion and two-time All-Star, Jenks died Friday in Sintra, Portugal, where he was being treated for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44.

Jenks was on the mound for the final out in Game 4 of the 2005 World Series at Houston, giving Chicago its first title since 1917.

The opener of a four-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of rain. It was made up as part of a split doubleheader on Friday.

As of Thursday, Cleveland was fourth in the AL Central at 43-48. The Guardians swept three games at Houston after losing 10 in a row. Chicago was last in the American League at 31-62.

