WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicagoland Diwali returning to Hoffman Estates

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 12:31AM
Chicagoland Diwali returning to Hoffman Estates
Chicagoland Diwali is returning to Bell Works on Center Drive in Hoffman Estates in October. The inaugural event took place last year.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- The richness of Indian culture will soon be on full display in the Chicago area.

The inaugural "Chicagoland Diwali" was held last year, and now the event is coming back for a second time, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Organizer Vandana Walia, CEO of the Vchilli Group, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year.

SEE MORE: Chicago-area Hindus celebrate first day of Diwali Festival of Lights

The event will take place at Bell Works, located at 2000 Center Drive in Hoffman Estates.

General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $100 before taxes and fees.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicagoland-diwali-2024-tickets-993645058117 for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW