Chicagoland Diwali returning to Hoffman Estates

Chicagoland Diwali is returning to Bell Works on Center Drive in Hoffman Estates in October. The inaugural event took place last year.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- The richness of Indian culture will soon be on full display in the Chicago area.

The inaugural "Chicagoland Diwali" was held last year, and now the event is coming back for a second time, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Organizer Vandana Walia, CEO of the Vchilli Group, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year.

The event will take place at Bell Works, located at 2000 Center Drive in Hoffman Estates.

General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $100 before taxes and fees.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicagoland-diwali-2024-tickets-993645058117 for more information.