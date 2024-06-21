Chicago's first ever Black Veterans Expo connects veterans with resources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is hosting its first ever Black Veterans Expo, which seeks to connect Black veterans with resources.

Pearline Dottin, an 89-year-old veteran of the Korean War, was at the expo looking for help to start her own podcast.

"The general public needs to know more about us, who we service, why we serve," she said.

She is one of hundreds of military servicemen and women attending the first ever Black Veterans Expo.

"We wanted to bring our Black veterans together and connect them with resources," said Eboni Davis, event coordinator.

The expo began Friday at a business incubator space near 40th and Western Avenue, as part of the second annual Black Veterans Weekend.

U.S. Marines veteran and IT firm owner Lathaniel Dillon said Black veterans often encounter unique obstacles on the road to success after service.

"I'd walk in the room and someone would say, 'Where's the CEO who was going to be here?' That's me, and i have to prove myself once again not only on paper but once i get there as well," he said.

There was a grooming station, and a professional headshot photographer for those looking to upgrade their presentations. The event also features a robust lineup of panels, workshops and more with a focus on providing access to new business funding and employment opportunities.

"I think to be able to expose the world to veteran owned businesses, to get veterans opportunities, I think that's very important," said MC Pearson, U.S. Army veteran.

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller chairs the county's eterans committee, and said Black veterans are underserved in Illinois and across the country.

"Cook County is home to the third largest veterans population in the country, and Black veterans get the least of that funding," she said.

But for Air Force veteran and beauty spa owner Raquel Symone, the expo is not just about business, but also talking about the economic and social issues many veterans of color face. She's competing for the Miss Veteran America crown to advocate for homeless women veterans and their children.

"So when we do expos like this, it brings awareness and they rely on us to spread that word," she said.

The expo will also honor to some Black veteran history-makers and runs through Sunday.

There will be more support for Black veterans throughout, including more networking opportunities and plenty of celebrations.