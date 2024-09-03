Chicago's legendary Garrett Popcorn celebrates 75 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's iconic Garrett Popcorn Shops is celebrating 75 years with some sweet deals. Megan Chody, with the Popcorn Shops stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the sweet and savory deals going on for the major milestone. On Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., fans can purchase a small bag of any signature recipe in-Shop for only $1.75! (limit one per transaction).
And Monday, September 16 through Sunday, September 22, Garrett will offer a Classic Tin in-Shop for $19.49 on any Signature Recipe.
To learn more about the sweet specials, click, here.