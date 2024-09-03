WATCH LIVE

Chicago's legendary Garrett Popcorn celebrates 75 years

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 1:56PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's iconic Garrett Popcorn Shops is celebrating 75 years with some sweet deals. Megan Chody, with the Popcorn Shops stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the sweet and savory deals going on for the major milestone. On Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., fans can purchase a small bag of any signature recipe in-Shop for only $1.75! (limit one per transaction).

And Monday, September 16 through Sunday, September 22, Garrett will offer a Classic Tin in-Shop for $19.49 on any Signature Recipe.

To learn more about the sweet specials, click, here.

Marris Chesnut, who is joining the hit Hulu Show Reasonable Doubt, talks about his love for Garrett Popcorn.
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
