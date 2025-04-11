Measles vaccination rates below immunity threshold in some Illinois schools, state data shows

World Health Organization says 95% vaccination rate needed for herd immunity; IDPH dashboard shows CPS at 91%, but CPS disagrees

Measles vaccination rates are below the 95% immunity threshold in some schools in Chicago and across Illinois as outbreaks spread in nearby states.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Measles cases continue to increase across the country.

With outbreaks now in surrounding states, Illinois is bracing for its first case of 2025. Right now, there are no reported cases in the state.

The ABC7 I-Team examined state data to get a sense of how prepared and protected against an outbreak Illinois might be.

With Indiana now reporting its sixth measles case and least four cases now in Michigan, west suburban mother Sonia Green is especially concerned.

"It's really, really worrying," Green said. "It's terrifying, because it's in states around us we have no doubt it's coming to Illinois."

The I-Team first met Green and her boys in 2019. Three of her four sons have a genetic disease called XLA which means their immune systems basically have no memory. They rely on community immunity to stay healthy.

"Because their bodies only have a half functioning immune system, it could hit them much, much harder. So things that are pretty benign for normal people, for them, could be deadly," she explained.

Just last year, Illinois had the largest measles outbreak in 30 years with 67 cases.

Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Sameer Vohra said it started in a migrant shelter and was contained in a few months. However, with more cases across the country at the start of 2025 than all of last year, he said the state is on alert paying close attention to vaccination rates in children aged one to five.

"School age immunization really does reach that 95 & level," Dr. Vohra said.

The World Health Organization considers a 95% vaccination rate the threshold for herd immunity.

IDPH just this week released a new measles simulator dashboard for parents to check on school vaccination rates and run risk assessments. However, the data is limited, with figures from more than a year and a half ago, basically reflecting numbers from the 2023-2024 school year.

For example, the I-Team examined CPS data from the dashboard showing only 91% measles vaccination across the district, but CPS said its internal numbers show a vaccination rate much higher with 95.6% of CPS students fully protected against measles.

Dr. Vohra agrees the numbers are limited.

"This is just a tool, right, and we say that during COVID too," Dr. Vohra said. "Let's use all the tools at our disposal."

One CPS school, Brennemann Elementary in the Uptown neighborhood, stood out on the state's site with a 60.1% vaccination rate for students. CPS told the I-Team their data shows a vaccination rate of 80%, but that number is still far below the herd immunity threshold.

In a statement, CPS said in part, "CPS' Office of Student Health and Wellness continues to work with the families and school administration at Brennemann Elementary to increase compliance."

Dr. Vohra said he is confident Illinois is at a good place with vaccination, but he noted there are areas that need improvement.

"You typically get a shot at 12 months [ old ] and then right before kindergarten, so at 4 or 5 [ years old ] and those rates, are at 91, 92%t, areas in which we still have room to grow," he explained.

For Green, whose sons are now young adults, the worry doesn't go away.

"It's just really scary and if they get sick, they could get very, very sick," Green said.

When ABC7 reported on measles vaccination rates in 2019, the I-Team found 514 schools below 95%, but an analysis of the most recent IDPH numbers now show 1,056 schools under 95%, more than doubling.

Dr. Vohra said updated numbers for the 2024-2025 school year are coming soon and will be incorporated into the IDPH simulator dashboard as soon as possible.