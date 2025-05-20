Child among at least 2 injured after car crashes into Ashburn daycare, sources say

Video from the car crash scene shows the damaged front of the New Knowledge Learning Center Pre-School & Kindergarten in Ashburn, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was among at least two people injured when a car crashed into a Southwest Side daycare on Tuesday afternoon, sources told ABC7.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were notified of the crash at West 84th Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Video from the scene shows a car crashed into the New Knowledge Learning Center Pre-School & Kindergarten.

Sources said a child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and an adult was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

There's no word if those two people were inside the daycare or in the vehicle when they were injured.

There have been on and off showers throughout the day, but at this point, there's no word on what caused the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.