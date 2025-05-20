24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Child among at least 2 injured after car crashes into Ashburn daycare, sources say

ByTre Ward and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 8:41PM
Child among 2 injured after car crashes into SW Side daycare: sources
Video from the car crash scene shows the damaged front of the New Knowledge Learning Center Pre-School & Kindergarten in Ashburn, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was among at least two people injured when a car crashed into a Southwest Side daycare on Tuesday afternoon, sources told ABC7.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were notified of the crash at West 84th Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Video from the scene shows a car crashed into the New Knowledge Learning Center Pre-School & Kindergarten.

Sources said a child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and an adult was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

There's no word if those two people were inside the daycare or in the vehicle when they were injured.

There have been on and off showers throughout the day, but at this point, there's no word on what caused the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW