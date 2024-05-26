Chicago shootings: At least 25 shot, 5 killed in Memorial Day weekend violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in Memorial Day weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A 5-year-old girl was shot to death on Sunday on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:32 a.m. in the 200-block of Campbell Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A group was standing outside when shots were fired.

The girl was inside a parked vehicle when she was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A man, 24, was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one in custody. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot to death while standing on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Christiana Avenue in North Lawndale.

A group of people were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. It is unknown if the gunman was part of the group.

A man, 28, died after being shot in the back, Chicago police said.

Two women, 18 and 28, were shot in the legs, they were taken to the hospital and were expected to be okay.

It's unknown what let up to the shooting.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

Chicago police are also investigating a double homicide in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in an alley near Leland and Troy just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night, police said.

Investigators said they found two men who had been shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A witness told police say they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

About an hour earlier, three men were shot on the South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 300 West 59th Place just after 10:30 p.m.

A group of people were hanging out on a vacant lot when someone fired shots, police said.

A 29-year-old man, shot in his lower leg, was transported to Providence Hospital in good condition.

Another 29-year-old man, grazed in his shoulder, took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 25-year-old man, shot in his arm, was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 45 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Last year in Chicago, there were 53 people shot and 11 killed over Memorial Day weekend.

