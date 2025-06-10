New details in Evanston hospital shooting case revealed in court

Christian Haywood has been charged with attempted murder for a Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital shooting in the 2600-block of Ridge Avenue.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspect in a north suburban emergency room shooting appeared in court on Tuesday, and prosecutors revealed new details in the case.

A Cook County judge ordered 28-year-old Christian Haywood to be detained while he awaits his next court appearance.

In making his decision, the judge expressed concerns about Haywood's mental health and said Haywood has the right to appeal his detention to get any help he needs.

Haywood appeared to be suffering from an unknown mental health condition, according to investigators, on Thursday evening in downtown Evanston.

Prosecutors said a crisis response team brought him to Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital's emergency room, in the 2600-block of Ridge Avenue. During the course of an evaluation, he became agitated, prompting security to enter the room.

According to prosecutors, Haywood reached into his backpack and fired a gun through the bag, striking a security guard three times.

That guard needed surgery and is in stable condition.

Haywood also, according to prosecutors, bit another security guard.

The incident prompted the hospital to go on lockdown that evening.

On Tuesday, Haywood appeared in court, where he is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The state's attorney's office stated that a search of Haywood's backpack produced a second gun and a bulletproof vest.

A judge ruled that Haywood, a paraplegic, according to his public defender, is not a flight risk but does pose a threat to the community and ordered him detained.

A review of this incident is underway by both Evanston Hospital and city of Evanston. In the meantime, Haywood appears in court next on July 3.