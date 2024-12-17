Christmas cookie decorating with Give Me Some Sugar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nothing says Christmas like a fresh batch of cookies!

Today-we're taking it up a notch!

We're learning how to decorate Christmas cookies with Roscoe Village's Give Me Some Sugar!

Give Me Some Sugar's executive chef and owner Jerry Korab joined ABC7 to talk about classes they have at their location.

For more information, visit www.givesugar.com.

Rolled Butter Cookie Dough

-3 cups AP Flour

- teaspoon salt

-1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

-1 cup sugar

-1 large egg

-1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Optional - other extracts to flavor the dough to taste (lemon extract, almond extract, etc)

Cream the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy

Whisk together the flour and the salt

Add the egg and the extract and beat until combined, scraping down sides

Add the flour with the mixer on low and mix until just combined

Separate into 2 discs and roll between two pieces of parchment paper to inch and refrigerate for about 25-30 minutes before cutting into shapes.

Bake cookies at 325 for 10-15 minutes until lightly browned around the edges

