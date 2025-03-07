Chuck's Gun Shop in Riverdale closes its doors

According to a 2017 Gun Trace Report, Chuck's was one of two source dealers of traced crime guns in Chicago

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- After nearly 60 years in business, Chuck's Gun Shop and Pistol Range in Riverdale is closed.

It's been the site of many protests through the years.

Chuck's Gun Shop's closure is welcome relief to anti-violence advocates in nearby Chicago, who say the shop was a main source of guns used in crimes across the city.

A locked gate can be found in front the south suburban store's front entrance with a sign posted on the window which reads, "Going fishing forever."

Despite the closure, there is still signage on the building advertising the business.

It's also not clear how long the shop has been exactly closed for, but a neighbor ABC7 spoke with said it's been at least a couple months.

When asked if she wanted to talk about the gun shop closing down ABC7 was just told... "no comment."

In 2022, Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Catholic Church and other protestors hosted a "Die-In" right in front of the business, hoping to bring attention to gun violence and stricter gun laws.

ABC7 spoke with Father Pfleger Friday after learning of the gun shop's closure. He says it's a good day for Chicago and public safety.

"They had no values or morals," Fr. Pfleger said. "It was all about money and making money. A lot of violence, a lot of these lives up here on this board were cost at the cost of Chuck's Gun Shop...For whatever they are closing now and good riddance."

The husband of the gun shop's owner was going inside the building when ABC7 arrived.

When asked why they were closing, he said they wanted to spend more time with family before going inside.

