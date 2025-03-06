Highland Park parade shooter signed 'Donald Trump' when waiving right to trial: court document

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty to charges in the Highland Park shooting at a 4th of July parade in 2022. Opening statements were set to begin Monday.

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty to charges in the Highland Park shooting at a 4th of July parade in 2022. Opening statements were set to begin Monday.

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty to charges in the Highland Park shooting at a 4th of July parade in 2022. Opening statements were set to begin Monday.

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty to charges in the Highland Park shooting at a 4th of July parade in 2022. Opening statements were set to begin Monday.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III signed the name "Donald Trump," when he waived his right to trial earlier this week, court documents show.

Crimo pleaded guilty Monday to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.

In a Lake County court document signed Tuesday waiving his right to a trial, Crimo signed the name "Donald Trump" on the "defendant" line, rather than his own.

Crimo's decision to plead guilty at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan came as a surprise to many, and brought a sense of closure to families of the victims and survivors of the shooting.

Last June, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office believed they had a deal for Crimo, 24, to plead guilty. That fell through.

The trial was just minutes from starting on Monday morning when Crimo surprised everyone by entering a guilty plea.

He appeared in court on Monday morning in a dark suit and tie, looking like he was ready for trial.

The gallery was full of survivors of the July 4, 2022 mass shooting. The judge and the attorneys were on the verge of starting that trial, with opening statements set to begin at 9 a.m. But Crimo apparently had no intention of going through with it, instead, changing his plea to guilty moments before.

Judge Victoria Rossetti then asked Crimo a series of questions about this major decision, including asking about any medication he has taken, if he understands the time he will likely be facing if he pleads guilty and if he was forced to enter this plea.

ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer discusses Robert Crimo III changing his plea to guilty in the Highland Park parade shooting.

He provided single "yes" and "no" answers in a rather monotone manner.

Rossetti even told Crimo, "You can have a trial; you don't have to do this."

He acknowledged that, but maintained his guilty plea, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole.

A sentencing hearing for Crimo is set for April 23 at 9 a.m. Many of the survivors are expected to read victim impact statements in court at that time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Victims ID'd; grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among them

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III backs off representing himself in upcoming trial

Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III rejects plea deal

Alleged Highland Park shooter's comments to police after mass shooting to be allowed during trial

Trial for alleged Highland Park parade shooter begins with jury selection

Jury seated in Highland Park parade shooting trial; alleged shooter not in court Wednesday

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.