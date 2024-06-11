Video shows burglars hit West Englewood liquor store as owner rebuilds business after 2020 looting

The crime happened around 4:30 a.m. on 71st Street and South Ashland Avenue at the Rainbow Food and Liquors in West Englewood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police investigating early Tuesday "smash-and-grab" on the city's South Side.

Surveillance video shows the moment a red Dodge Durango plowed into the front door.

Several people then jumped over the rubble to steal items inside. In the video, it appears to show others streaming into the business who begin to loot and take cases of alcohol.

A large police presence was still at the liquor store around 7 a.m. The Dodge was left behind.

A nearby business owner told ABC7 that the store was rebuilt about two months ago after it was badly damaged in 2020 when it was looted during the pandemic.

It's unclear if anyone was inside at the time of this crash or if anything was taken.

Chicago police have not confirmed any details about any arrests.

