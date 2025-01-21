24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
16-year-old boy shot, critically injured on West Side: Chicago police

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 10:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was standing near the sidewalk in the 4000-block of West 21st Street in Lawndale about 2 p.m., when he was shot, CPD said.

The boy was shot in the groin, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting or the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

