16-year-old boy shot, critically injured on West Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was standing near the sidewalk in the 4000-block of West 21st Street in Lawndale about 2 p.m., when he was shot, CPD said.

The boy was shot in the groin, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

RELATED: Man convicted in Bradley police sergeant's murder sentenced to life in prison

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting or the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood