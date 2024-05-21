Lawsuit accuses Northwestern of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment

The lawsuit says Northwestern failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitism in the months following the October 7th attack on Israel.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged antisemitism on campus.

An anonymous student filed the complaint on Monday.

They accuse the university of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment in the months following the October 7th attack on Israel.

The complaint goes on to say the student's educational experience at Northwestern was quote "unbearable" due to a "hostile environment."

ABC7 reached out to Northwestern for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

This comes as Northwestern is facing another lawsuit.

Earlier this month, three students accused the university of a "breach of contract," saying the school let a pro-Palestinian encampment become full of hate, which was hostile to Jewish people.

