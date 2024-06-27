Cold case solved nearly 50 years later in Grundy Co.; officials to reveal identity

The woman's body was found on Oct. 2, 1976 near Seneca, Illinois.

GRUNDY CO., Ill. (WLS) -- Officials in Grundy County said they have identified a woman found murdered nearly 50 years ago.

Since her body was found, authorities dubbed her as "Jane Seneca Doe." Her body was found on October 2, 1976 along a U.S. Route 6 near Holderman Hill near Seneca, Illinois.

Authorities said she was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Efforts to identified her at the time failed and no suspect was ever arrested.

She was buried in an unmarked grave at the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery on Thanksgiving Day in 1976.

Now, 48 years later, new DNA technology and an extensive family tree has finally put a real name with the murder victim.

Officials are expected to release all the details at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

