College student creates gun safety device to save young lives from accidental shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. Research shows most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with unlocked and loaded guns, mistaken as toys.

A young Chicagoland native is working to disrupt those statistics. Twenty-one-year-old Kayla Austin is the founder of "My Gun's Been Moved." This innovative product provides responsible gun owners with 24/7 monitoring and notifications if their firearms have been moved, enhancing the safety of children and communities. Austin has also developed "My Safety Circle" to amplify responsible gun ownership, monitoring, and storage in homes.

Austin was just 12 years old when she was inspired to create this life-saving product. Driven by sleepless nights and a desire to use technology for better gun safety, Austin has been actively involved in gun safety education. Her intense community activism has earned her recognition from the State of Illinois and Congress.

In 2022, Austin was named one of Teen Vogue's "21 Under 21," as a youth gun safety advocate to watch. That same year, she also pitched and won $25,000 at Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum and Black Ambition. Her "My Gun's Been Moved" product was showcased at the Consumer Technology's CES Conference, the world's most influential tech event, highlighting breakthrough technologies and global innovation. She was also featured in AT &T's Dream in Black Future Dream Makers, and National Urban League's Future History Makers.

Supported by her family, Austin's tireless efforts have led to the growth of "My Gun's Been Moved," which now has 35 student brand ambassadors. "Kayla's Safety Circle" educates and advocates for the safety of children and communities by promoting responsible gun ownership, monitoring, and storage.

Pre-sales for "My Gun's Been Moved" is now available at mygunsbeenmoved.com.