Matt Rife to perform at Chicago Theatre day after canceling Indiana shows for 'medical emergency'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian Matt Rife is scheduled to perform at the Chicago Theatre Thursday after cancelling shows in Indiana on Wednesday.

Rife tweeted on his X account Wednesday he would have to reschedule his sold-out shows in Indiana due to a "last minute medical emergency."

"I've been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I'm so so sorry, I hope you understand and I love you so much," the tweet read.

The "Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour" shows were supposed to be held at the Indiana University Auditorium. The venue also confirmed the cancellations.

Rife is still scheduled to perform four comedy shows at the Chicago Theatre Thursday through Sunday, according to the theatre's website. There has not been any announcement of more cancellations.

The comedian later made a follow up post to his original tweet, saying "refunds are being issued."