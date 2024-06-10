Construction worker seriously injured in partial incinerator collapse in the Loop: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was seriously injured when part of an incinerator collapsed at a downtown building on Monday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said crews were removing an old incinerator from the basement of the building at 400 East Randolph Street when a portion of it collapsed. Debris then fell onto a worker's hand.

The injured worker was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition, CFD said.

CFD said no one was trapped and the structure of the building was not affected.

Further information was not immediately available.

