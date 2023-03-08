Judge denies convicted terrorist's plea for compassionate release from Chicago prison

Adel Daoud is looking for compassion from U.S. prosecutors and a federal judge by asking to be let out of prison early, so he can tend to his allegedly sick mother.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 2011, when federal agents began tracking west suburban teenager, Adel Daoud, investigators say he was looking to blow up 29 potential targets. More than a dozen years later, Daoud is looking for compassion from U.S. prosecutors and a federal judge by asking to be let out of prison early, so he can tend to his allegedly sick mother. Late Tuesday, his request was denied.

The Hillside teen went to a downtown Chicago tavern in 2012 with plans to press a button and detonate a half-ton car bomb, according to investigators. But it was actually an undercover FBI sting operation; the law enforcement ruse ending with Daoud in custody and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The I-Team has learned that Daoud, now 29 years old, has continued a decade of legal wrangling aimed at achieving early freedom. According to a newly-filed, hand-written motion, the convicted terrorist asked for "compassionate release" from prison, where he is due to be held at the MCC-Chicago until May 3, 2026.

Over the years, Daoud has written letters and made calls from prison, including some to the I-Team, with outlandish claims, including the presence of "lizard people" and "cosmic aliens" running the US government, and that the judge in his case was a "reptilian overlord."

This latest self-filing by Daoud is more humble. He expressed a need to care for his ailing mother, Mona.

Daoud's parents have been frequent attendees at their son's court appearances.

Judge Matthew Kennelly says Daoud doesn't qualify for compassionate release under the rules, and won't be allowed release on bond. It could be that Daoud spends even more time in prison. His appeal was sent back for re-sentencing. That proceeding is scheduled for June 20.