Hillside terrorist's attempt to retract guilty plea stopped by federal judge

Several years into a 16-year sentence, a new attorney for Adel Daoud has filed a motion on his behalf asking that the plea deal be thrown out and a trial held.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Instead of a new trial in Chicago, convicted wanna-be terrorist Adel Daoud will simply have a new sentencing hearing in two months.

Daoud, 29, pleaded guilty to attempting a Loop attack with what he thought was a 1,000 pound bomb. The Hillside man, a teenager at the time of the 2012 FBI undercover sting, had been trying for several months to take back the guilty plea and proceed to trial.

US District Judge Matthew Kennelly ruled against Daoud and ordered on Tuesday that his guilty plea from 2018 remain in force.

This was the latest unusual turn of events in an already oddball case-even by Chicago crime standards. As the I-Team has reported extensively the past decade, Daoud believed that "lizard people," and "cosmic aliens," were involved in overseeing the government and he called the judge in his case "a reptilian overlord."

The suburban man's mental competency was a legal question since the beginning of the case. Daoud was 17 years old when he popped onto FBI radar as a potential terror threat. He was taken down in a sting operation when he tried to detonate what he thought was a highly destructive bomb outside a Loop tavern, the Cactus Bar and Grill.

His guilty arrangement itself was unusual, submitted under what is known in legal proceedings as an "Alford plea." In such a plea deal a defendant is found to be legally guilty without a trial and without actually admitting guilt-or having to admit that they did anything wrong.

Prosecutors said that Daoud had struck his original guilty plea deal in good faith and after consulting closely with defense attorneys who believed it was the best course of action considering the overwhelming evidence-despite the fact that it resulted in a lengthy prison sentence anyway.

A different lawyer was attempting to have the guilty plea thrown out but Daoud, apparently dissatisfied with that attorney as well, told Judge Kennelly that he didn't trust any lawyers and could do a better job representing himself in court. The judge told Daoud that such a plan was a "colossally stupid idea" and urged against self-representation. In the end Kennelly granted the request to dismiss the attorney. "It's your life," the judge said in court.

Daoud is currently scheduled for release in 2026. However, as the unusual legal maneuvering was playing out, Daoud's appeal took a turn in his favor. He was granted a new sentencing hearing which is scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago. At the end of that hearing he could be sentenced to time already served and released, he could be sentenced to the identical term in prison or he could be given a longer sentence.

