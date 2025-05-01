Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle unconcerned about potential primary challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is brushing off concerns about a potential challenger in next year's primary.

On Wednesday, longtime downtown Alderman Brendan Reilly said he is considering running for Preckwinkle's seat.

Preckwinkle has no official challenger yet, but, if that changes and Reilly jumps into the race, it could make things interesting. But, you wouldn't know it from Preckwinkle's comments Thursday.

Preckwinkle said she's ready for whoever might want to mount a primary challenge against her next spring, as she sets her sights on another term as Cook County Board president.

"You know, in a democracy, and we're talking about democracy today, you know, everybody who wants to run for office is entitled to do that. I'm going to run for reelection, and I believe that I will win," Preckwinkle said.

"People feel like they want to see new leadership. And frankly, she's had a good long run, and it's time for a change there," 42nd Ward Ald. Reilly said.

Political consultant Delmarie Cobb, who once had Preckwinkle for a client, said Reilly should not be dismissed, if he runs.

"Well, you know, I mean, he's a serious candidate because he's sitting alderman. So, that gives him some credibility to run for higher office," Cobb said.

But Preckwinkle, who has been board president since 2010 and is also chair of the Cook County Democratic Party, has much greater name recognition across the county. At 78, she's not worried about her age being a factor.

"You know, I think I've done a great job over the last 15 years, and I hope the people of Cook County will bless me with another four to carry on the good work," Preckwinkle said.

"Well, she hasn't been that likable for a long time, and I don't think that's why people vote for her, because they're looking for a bubbling personality. I think they vote for her because they're looking for somebody who can get the job done," Cobb said.

Campaign filings show Preckwinkle has nearly $365,000 in her campaign coffers, mostly from unions.

Reilly, on the other hand, has double that, nearly $713,000 on-hand, mostly from the business community.

Reilly knows Preckwinkle has a built-in power base, but sounded unconcerned.

"She's the boss, and I would expect she'll have some built-in advantage, getting institutional endorsements of those sorts of things. But I'm not looking for those anyway, you know, it's the voters that matter," Reilly said.

Candidates can't start collecting signatures to get on the ballot until early August. And while Preckwinkle has announced her plans to run for reelection, Reilly or other potential challengers still have plenty of time to decide whether to run or not.