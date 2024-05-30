WATCH LIVE

Cooking Up A Storm: Plant-based Mexican food from El Hongo Magico

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 5:12PM
El Hongo Magico is known for its plant based Mexican cuisine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're taking on tacos as we cook up a storm with a North Side taqueria, but you won't find chicken, beef, steak or pork in these tortillas.

El Hongo Magico is known for its plant based Mexican cuisine. Our Terrell Brown, who is vegan, says it's some of the best food he's had in Chicago.

Chefs Carlos Luna and Bernice Vargas talks about how they use only mushrooms and vegetables as well as their most ordered item. Chef Lunsa said going plant-based was personal for him as it helped after having a serious health issue.

For more information, visit www.tacoselhongomagico.com.

