Cooking Up A Storm: Signature Honey-Orange Vinaigrette from House 406 in Northbrook

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban spot is celebrating a milestone while helping Tracy cook up a storm.

The owner, Jennifer Eisen, along with the executive chef Eryn Cisneros joined ABC7 to talk about making their Signature Honey-Orange Vinaigrette.

They also spoke about what dishes House 406 is known for, their work with local vendors and their kids menu.

House 406- located in the Northbrook Shopping Plaza, is open for dinner six nights a wee and is closed on Sundays.

RECIPE: Signature Honey-Orange Vinaigrette

1 cup orange juice concentrate

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbl lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

1 cup canola oil

1 tsp garlic, fresh chopped

1 tsp curry powder salt & pepper to taste

Combine the orange juice concentrate, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and honey together in a blender. With the blender running on low, drizzle in the canola oil. Add garlic, curry powder and season to taste.