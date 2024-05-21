COPA teaches Chicagoans how it investigates police-involved shootings, misconduct allegations

The COPA People's Academy at North Park University teaches civilians about investigations into police-involved shootings and misconduct allegations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accountability for the Chicago Police Department.

That's the mission of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Starting Tuesday, everyday Chicagoans can learn how COPA investigates police-involved shootings and allegations of police misconduct.

COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator Ephraim Eaddy joined ABC7 to discuss the COPA People's Academy, which is happening at North Park University.

Eaddy talked about what the academy is, why is it important for the public to take advantage of this opportunity and what he hopes Chicagoans can learn from the program.

Eaddy also spoke about the courses being offered and how detailed the sessions will be.