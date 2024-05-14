CPD alerts plumbing, electrical businesses of burglaries, armed robberies on NW, North, West Sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert for plumbing and electrical businesses after seeing a string related of crimes.

Over the past five months, police reported 32 related crimes to forced entry to business, car theft, armed robberies and property damage.

Three men are wanted for the crimes, police said they wear dark clothing. The suspects drive a 2024 Black Volkswagen Atlas with an Illinois plate: ED21641.

During the robbery, offenders break doors and windows to get into the business to take tools and equipment. They have also targeted work vehicles parked outside of stores and houses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police and reference pattern #24-CWP-011E.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times:

- 4300-block of N. Lincoln on January 18, 2024 at 6 a.m.

- 1100-block of W. Webster on Jan. 18 - Feb.13, 2024 from 6 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

- 1100-block of W. Webster on February 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

- 3900-block of N. Central on February 7, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Lincoln on February 7, 2024 at 5 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Lincoln on February 12, 2024 at 4:16 a.m.

- 4200-block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 1:28 a.m.

- 1700-block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

- 3800-block of W. Chicago on February 14, 2024 at 2:15 a.m.

- 800-block of N. Keystone on February 14, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

- 1100-block of W. Webster on February 14, 2024 at 3:14 a.m.

- 4300-block of W. Chicago on February 19, 2024 at 4:22 a.m.

- 4300-block of W. Chicago on February 21, 2024 at 2:36 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Lincoln on March 2 from 4:50-5:08 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Kilpatrick on March 5 at 4:32 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6 at 2:20 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6 at 5 a.m.

- 3500-block of W. Lake on March 8 at 2:48 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Kilpatrick on March 8 at 4:02 a.m.

- 3500-block of N. Cicero on March 8 at 4:55 a.m.

- 2300-block of W. Nelson on March 9 at 3:55 a.m.

- 4200-block of N. Elston on March 13 at 4:06 a.m.

- 4500-block of N. Elston on March 27 ta 3:56 a.m.

- 4400-block of W. Montrose on March 27 at 4 a.m.

- 4600-block of W. Belmont on March 27 at 5:03 a.m.

- 4200-block of W. Schubert on March 27 at 5:09 a.m.

- 4600-block of N. Elston on March 27 at 3:42 a.m.

- 3300-block of N. Monticello on March 27 at 4:29 a.m.

- 3900-block of N. Western on March 29 at 4:55 a.m.

- 2900-block of N. Milwaukee on March 29 at 5 a.m.

- 3000-block of N. Cicero on May 12 at 4:40 a.m.

- 4300-block of N. Kilpatrick on May 12 at 4:46 a.m.

