CPS to offer free summer meals for children around Chicago

ByABC7 Chiago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 12:40PM
The district will offer free meals from June 24 to August 9, 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free summer meals return for Chicago Public School students on Monday.

The free meals are for all children under 18. ID is not required but children must be present, and the food must be consumed onsite.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at LunchStop sites and in-school meal sites.

Locations are throughout the city, to find the nearest to you, click here.

This comes as the state launched a food assistance program for the summer, providing families $120 per child to buy groceries.

READ ALSO | Illinois launches summer food assistance program providing $120 per child, part of federal program

For questions on CPS' free meals program, call (800) 359-2163 or text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

