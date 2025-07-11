24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Public Schools announces hundreds of layoffs as part of annual staffing adjustments

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 11, 2025 8:19PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Friday it is laying off more than 1,400 school-based employees.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The cuts include 432 teachers and 677 special education classroom assistants.

CPS said this is part of its annual workforce planning and budgeting process.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Public Schools announce layoffs for dozens of staff members

Historically, the district said more than 80% of impacted employees have secured new positions within CPS prior to the start of the school year.

It's not known if the current $734 million budget deficit will impact that rehiring process.

READ MORE | New interim Chicago Public Schools CEO speaks on $736M budget shortfall: 'Protecting the classrooms'

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW