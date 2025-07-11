Chicago Public Schools announces hundreds of layoffs as part of annual staffing adjustments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Friday it is laying off more than 1,400 school-based employees.

The cuts include 432 teachers and 677 special education classroom assistants.

CPS said this is part of its annual workforce planning and budgeting process.

Historically, the district said more than 80% of impacted employees have secured new positions within CPS prior to the start of the school year.

It's not known if the current $734 million budget deficit will impact that rehiring process.

