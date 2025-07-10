New interim Chicago Public Schools CEO speaks on $736M budget shortfall: 'Protecting the classrooms'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Macquline King is a former Chicago Public Schools student, teacher and principal, and she is now is serving as the district's interim CEO.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC7, she spoke about her biggest challenge: closing a huge budget hole.

King has been on the job for 14 days. She has spent the bulk of her time hunkered down with the school district's finance team learning about dire financial situation at CPS.

"I'm optimistic and hopeful that we will find innovative ways, not just to solve the budget crisis in this immediate need for this school year, but the school years to come," King said.

I think that whoever takes the permanent seat should have a very solid understanding of Chicago and Chicago Public Schools and its history. Dr. Macquline King, interim CPS CEO

Optimism and hope are needed considering CPS faces a $734 million budget gap during a time when money from the federal government is being cut. The school board has until the end of August to balance the budget.

"Our priority is protecting the classrooms, that is first and foremost," King said.

While the Chicago Teachers Union and CTU-backed school board members are adamantly against cuts in schools, Dr. King said closing the budget hole will take a combination of solutions, possibly new revenue, cuts and borrowing. King is counting on a series of community meetings for some ideas.

"We have not engaged our stakeholders in the fullest over the years, and this is an opportunity to find out what might actually be out there as an innovative solution," King said.

The almost billion dollar deficit includes a controversial pension payment Mayor Brandon Johnson wants CPS to absorb. Dr. King did not have an opinion on who should pay for it, but she says it should be included in the budget as a potential expense.

King has worked for CPS for 32 years as a principal and teacher. She was pulled away from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to work in the mayor's office and stayed on with the Johnson administration. Some critics worry she is in place to do the mayor's bidding.

"That's okay if that's what people feel," King said. "I think my actions will show differently that I'm here for CPS students."

King did not say whether she plans to apply for the permanent position, but she did say the next CEO should have a background similar to hers.

"I think that whoever takes the permanent seat should have a very solid understanding of Chicago and Chicago Public Schools and its history," King said.

Because the search for a permanent CEO is likely to take months, Dr. King is excited to be the CPS chief for at least the first half of the school year.

Classes begin August 18. The school board has until the end of August pass a balanced budget.