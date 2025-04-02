Chicago Teachers Union's House of Delegates voting on tentative deal with Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union's House of Delegates is voting Wednesday on a tentative contract with Chicago Public Schools.

If it is approved by the House of Delegates, it will have to get final approval from members of the teachers union and the school board.

The proposed four-year deal includes pay raises, more librarians, more nurses and smaller class sizes across the district.

The pending deal comes after a year of negotiations between CPS and CTU officials.

According to the terms released by CPS, the four-year tentative agreement includes:

- A 4% raise in year one, and 4-5% increases for the remaining three years

- Increased pay for veteran educators

- 90 new librarians, nurses, 70 technology coordinators, more teacher assistants, bilingual education support and social workers

- New class size limits

- More sustainable schools

- More elementary school teacher prep time

- Doubling the CPS budget for sports

Both CPS and CTU leadership praised the tentative agreement on Tuesday.

After the union presents the plan to its members, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will present the plan to the CPS Board for a final approval. That process could take a couple of weeks.