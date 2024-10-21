Crash shuts down roads in Buffalo Grove: police

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash shut down roads in the northwest suburbs on Monday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 9:30 a.m. at Buffalo Grove Rd. between Deerfield Pkwy and Thompson Blvd.

Video shows a heavy police presence surrounding a car with a broken windshield.

Police confirmed a crash shut down the road.

It is unknown how long the roads will be closed.

No other information has been released regarding the crash.

The extent of any injuries has not been reported.

This is a developing story.

