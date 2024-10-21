24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crash shuts down roads in Buffalo Grove: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 2:44PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash shut down roads in the northwest suburbs on Monday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 9:30 a.m. at Buffalo Grove Rd. between Deerfield Pkwy and Thompson Blvd.

Video shows a heavy police presence surrounding a car with a broken windshield.

Police confirmed a crash shut down the road.

It is unknown how long the roads will be closed.

No other information has been released regarding the crash.

The extent of any injuries has not been reported.

This is a developing story.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW