Crime, including violent crime, is trending down in one of Chicago's most dangerous districts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's 11th police district is one of the most dangerous in the city for violent crimes, but new Chicago police data shows both violent and property crimes are trending down.

The district is comprised of parts of Humboldt Park, Lawndale, and East and West Garfield Park.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and 11th District Commander Davina Ward sat down exclusively with ABC7 to discuss the trend.

Johnson credited Cmdr. Ward's leadership for the impressive trends. The mayor, a proud West Sider himself, said reductions in homicides and other crimes in the 11th District from October 2023 compared to now are especially meaningful.

"This is what people expect from government, is that the full force of government shows up and working in collaboration and in tandem with the community," he said.

The ABC7 Data Team took a deep dive into the crime trends, looking at compete years of data instead of months at a time. Our analysis of CPD stats shows the 11th District violent crime and property crime are down compared to the three-year average.

In the past 12 months there have been 48 homicides, a 45% decrease compared to the last three-year average; 285 shootings, down 39% compared to the three-year average; 100 carjackings, a nearly 34% reduction; and a 9% reduction in motor vehicle theft.

But those numbers, while down, are still very high.

"They have to work with us," Ward said. "Work with us and any other organization that we bring forth to help them stay safe. That's the only way that we can at least start seeing more of the crime go down."

Ward, one of only two Black women commander in the city, implored the community to step p to continue those trends.

"They are tired of all the crime in their neighborhoods. And they really want to have a safe place to live and have their kids and their grandkids play," she said.

But robberies are up nearly 2% in the 11th District compared to the three-year average, with 758 in the past 12 months, the highest per capita in the city. It's also still one of the most dangerous district for violent crime; there have been 2,100 violent crimes in the past year to date, the second highest rate in the city.

"I made a commitment to hire more detectives. I said 200 by the end of my first term. We'll get to 200 by the end of this year because solving crime is a deterrent," Mayor Johnson said. "But also using new technology. We're going to have three brand new helicopters by the end of this year so that's a part of our overall strategy."

There was also quite a bit of drug dealing visible on the way in and out of ABC7's interview in North Lawndale, but the overall trends the 11th District is seeing are ones the mayor and CPD hope to replicate in other neighborhoods.

