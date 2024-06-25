CTA board approves participation in day pass pilot program; Pace to vote Wednesday

The Regional Transit Authority, which oversees Metra, has already signed onto the plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority Board met Tuesday to add their approval to a pilot program for a multi-transit day pass.

The Regional Transportation Authority's board has already voted for a day pass that would allow unlimited rides on all three transit systems across Chicago: Metra, CTA and Pace.

The system-wide pass would be good for one calendar day and cost between $10 and $16.

Metra has approved the plan, as has CTA as of today. Pace is set to approve the plan on Wednesday.

If approved, the pass pilot program would be launched later in 2024 on the Ventra app.