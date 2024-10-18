CTA Brown Line train fire affects some service in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some CTA trains are stopped in the Loop after a train fire on the Brown Line, Chicago fire and CTA officials said Friday morning.

CFD said in a post on X just before 7:45 a.m. that the fire in the 200-block of South Wabash Avenue was put out with fire extinguishers.

No one was injured in the incident, but the train was evacuated, CFD said.

The fire involved one car of the train, according to fire officials.

SEE ALSO: New Lenox cabinet company plans to rebuild as fire destroys business

The CTA said in an post on X that Loop trains are standing at Adams/Wabash due to the incident.

Red Line trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown and Pink Line trains are operating from 54th to Polk. Riders should then connect with the Blue Line at Racine.

The CTA asked riders to consider nearby bus routes as alternatives, and expect delays.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, and some smoke was visible about 7:45 a.m., as Chicago firefighters and CTA workers walked along the tracks in the area.