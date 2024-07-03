WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Shooting disrupts CTA Orange Line service to Midway airport, Chicago Fire says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 7:06PM
Shooting disrupts CTA Orange Line service to Midway airport: CFD
Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting on a train at the CTA Halsted station around 12:22 p.m.

Two men were fighting when one a 44-year-old man was shot in the foot, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orange Line service was halted for about one hour between Ashland and Midway.

Service fully resumed around 1:30 p.m. with delays, the CTA said.

No other information was available.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW