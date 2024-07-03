Shooting disrupts CTA Orange Line service to Midway airport, Chicago Fire says

Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Orange Line trains experienced heavy delays on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting on a train at the CTA Halsted station around 12:22 p.m.

Two men were fighting when one a 44-year-old man was shot in the foot, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orange Line service was halted for about one hour between Ashland and Midway.

Service fully resumed around 1:30 p.m. with delays, the CTA said.

No other information was available.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood