CTA Red Line running with delays after person hit by train in Loop: CFD

The CTA Red Line is rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Red Line trains are running with delays Tuesday afternoon, after a person was hit in the Loop.

Trains were standing at Washington in the Loop just before 3 p.m., the CTA said.

Chicago fire officials said a train hit someone in the area. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Trains were running on the elevated tracks from the North Side to downtown after the incident.

Red Line trains were rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, the CTA said just after 3 p.m.

The CTA said later Tuesday afternoon that trains were running normally, with delays.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .