Person stabbed, critically injured on CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 3:18AM
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was critically injured after being stabbed on the CTA Blue Line.

The stabbing happened on a train that was traveling east from O'Hare, Rosemont police said.

Rosemont police took one person into custody nearby.

"This is Chicago's jurisdiction and the Chicago Police Department has taken over the criminal investigation," Rosemont police said in a statement. "The offender has been transferred to CPD custody."

Forest Park-bound Blue Line service was extensively delayed during the police investigation, CTA officials said.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

