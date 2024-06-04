Chicago Cubs vs. White Sox at Wrigley Field kicks off crosstown series; see starting lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs will face off at Wrigley Field Tuesday night for the first game in the Crosstown Classic series.
Games one and two of the series will be held at Wrigley tonight and Wednesday night. The remaining two games will be held at Guaranteed Rate Field later this summer.
The Cubs limp into the matchup, having lost eight of their last 10 games. The White Sox are even worse off; they have the worst record in baseball right now. The first game gives them an opportunity to break a four-game road slide.
But nevertheless, the crosstown series is always a fun one, pitting North Siders against South Siders in a decades-long rivalry that has extra meaning not only or fans, but for the players and managers as well.
First pitch for both games is at 7:05 p.m. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said big crowds are expected around Wrigley Field on both nights, so drivers should consider avoiding the area if possible.
The White Sox reinstated outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list in advance of Tuesday's game.
Robert, 26, has been out since April 5 with a hip flexor strain. He was scheduled to bat third as the White Sox look to end an 11-game losing streak by beating their crosstown rivals.
The White Sox's offensive trio of Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez were needed to provide run production, but that group has played together just three times this season. Moncada and Jimemez remain on the IL.
The Chicago Cubs' starting lineup for Game 1 is:
Starting pitcher: Shota Imanaga
The White Sox starting lineup for Game 1 is:
Starting Pitcher: Chris Flexen
ESPN contributed to this report