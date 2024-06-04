Chicago Cubs vs. White Sox at Wrigley Field kicks off crosstown series; see starting lineup

Chicago's biggest baseball rivalry is about to be renewed in the as the Cubs and White Sox face off at Wrigley Field for the first game of the Crosstown series.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs will face off at Wrigley Field Tuesday night for the first game in the Crosstown Classic series.

Games one and two of the series will be held at Wrigley tonight and Wednesday night. The remaining two games will be held at Guaranteed Rate Field later this summer.

The Cubs limp into the matchup, having lost eight of their last 10 games. The White Sox are even worse off; they have the worst record in baseball right now. The first game gives them an opportunity to break a four-game road slide.

But nevertheless, the crosstown series is always a fun one, pitting North Siders against South Siders in a decades-long rivalry that has extra meaning not only or fans, but for the players and managers as well.

First pitch for both games is at 7:05 p.m. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said big crowds are expected around Wrigley Field on both nights, so drivers should consider avoiding the area if possible.

Luis Robert back in the outfield

The White Sox reinstated outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list in advance of Tuesday's game.

Robert, 26, has been out since April 5 with a hip flexor strain. He was scheduled to bat third as the White Sox look to end an 11-game losing streak by beating their crosstown rivals.

The White Sox's offensive trio of Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez were needed to provide run production, but that group has played together just three times this season. Moncada and Jimemez remain on the IL.

Cubs starting lineup

The Chicago Cubs' starting lineup for Game 1 is:

Nico Hoerner (2B) Seiya Suzuki (DH) Cody Bellinger (RF) Christopher Morel (3B) Ian Happ (LF) Michael Busch (1B) Dansby Swanson (SS) Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF) Miguel Amaya (C)

Starting pitcher: Shota Imanaga

White Sox starting lineup

The White Sox starting lineup for Game 1 is:

Corey Julks (LF) Andrew Vaughn (1B) Luis Robert Jr. (CF) Paul DeJong (SS) Gavin Sheets (RF) Korey Lee (DH) Danny Mendick (2B) Lenyn Sosa (3B) Martin Maldonado (C)

Starting Pitcher: Chris Flexen

ESPN contributed to this report