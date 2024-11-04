Man arrested after punching election judge at Orland Park polling location, police say

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was arrested after police said he caused a disturbance at an Orland Park polling location.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 11 a.m. at the Orland Park Township Office on Ravinia Avenue, according to police.

Daniel Schmidt, 24, allegedly entered the building ignored the voting line and entered the voting area.

An election judge at the entrance told Schmidt to go to the back of the line multiple times, but the suspect refused.

At one point Schmidt allegedly tried to push past the election judge but was stopped by other staff.

The 24-year-old then began to yell profanities and punched the election judge in the face.

Witnesses began to interfere and held Schmidt down until police arrived.

The suspect is facing two counts of aggravated battery to a victim over 60; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place; five misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest; and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Schmidt was held overnight. He had a detention hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse on Monday.