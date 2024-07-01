Grammy-nominated Chicago gospel singer Dante Hall dies suddenly, friend says

Dante Hall, a Grammy-nominated Chicago gospel singer and owner of Bellwood bar and restaurant Donnie's Place has died suddenly, a friend says.

Dante Hall, a Grammy-nominated Chicago gospel singer and owner of Bellwood bar and restaurant Donnie's Place has died suddenly, a friend says.

Dante Hall, a Grammy-nominated Chicago gospel singer and owner of Bellwood bar and restaurant Donnie's Place has died suddenly, a friend says.

Dante Hall, a Grammy-nominated Chicago gospel singer and owner of Bellwood bar and restaurant Donnie's Place has died suddenly, a friend says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago gospel singing star Dante Hall has died.

A close friend confirmed Sunday that Hall died suddenly, but further details have not immediately been released.

The Grammy-nominated singer was also the owner of the Bellwood bar and restaurant Donnie's Place, which uses old family recipes and knowledge passed down from his ancestors, he previously said.

The restaurant opened at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Hall spoke with ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders in February 2021 about his book, "Growing Up Black: Things My Grandparents Said."

"It's a poor dog that won't wag it's own tail." "Fat meat ain't greasy." Singer Dante Hall collects these idioms and the knowledge of the ancestors in his new book.

The Chicago singer had a successful solo career and a long list of famous collaborators like Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.