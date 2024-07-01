Grammy-nominated Chicago gospel singer Dante Hall dies suddenly, friend says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago gospel singing star Dante Hall has died.
A close friend confirmed Sunday that Hall died suddenly, but further details have not immediately been released.
The Grammy-nominated singer was also the owner of the Bellwood bar and restaurant Donnie's Place, which uses old family recipes and knowledge passed down from his ancestors, he previously said.
The restaurant opened at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Hall spoke with ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders in February 2021 about his book, "Growing Up Black: Things My Grandparents Said."
The Chicago singer had a successful solo career and a long list of famous collaborators like Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence.
