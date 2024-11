DCFS investigating death of baby found unresponsive at South Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a baby was found unresponsive Friday.

The 5-month-old baby boy was found around 9:05 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of South Calumet Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A spokesperson said DCFS will investigate.

No further information was immediately available.