WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down road in Mt. Prospect, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 3:39PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police closed a busy intersection after a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to Mount Prospect police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive, Mt. Prospect police said.

As of 10:20 a.m. the roadway was closed as police investigated the crash.

The details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the person killed was not released. It is unknown if anybody else was injured.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW