Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down road in Mt. Prospect, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police closed a busy intersection after a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to Mount Prospect police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive, Mt. Prospect police said.

As of 10:20 a.m. the roadway was closed as police investigated the crash.

The details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the person killed was not released. It is unknown if anybody else was injured.