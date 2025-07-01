Deadly crash on I-294 in Western Springs causing traffic backup

A deadly Western Springs crash involving a motorcycle and a semi on I-294 is causing a Chicago-area traffic backup Tuesday.

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A fatal crash is causing a backup on southbound Interstate 294 Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a semitrailer, state police said.

It took place just before 11:15 a.m. on southbound I-294 near mile marker 26.75 in Western Springs, police said.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information about what led up to the deadly crash.

The right two lanes are closed, police said.

Chopper7 was over the scene about 12:15 p.m., and there was a large traffic backup in the area.

