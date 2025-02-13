3 flight emergencies reported at O'Hare on Wednesday involving Delta, United

Two different flights made emergency landings Wednesday at Chicago O'Hare Airport, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, a total of three flights were diverted to O'Hare airport after reported emergencies.

Delta flight 2948 from Atlanta to Green Bay, Wisconsin was diverted due to a "possible pressurization issue," the airline said.

A total of 139 customers plus six crew members were aboard the Airbus A320 aircraft.

The flight made an emergency landing at O'Hare safely. Customers were accommodated to fly out to Green Bay on Thursday.

However, the first Delta emergency was reported earlier that day.

Delta flight 2761 traveling from Detroit to Kansas City was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Boeing 717 aircraft landed safely at O'Hare, Delta said.

United Airlines also reported an emergency.

A flight with 162 people onboard returned to O'Hare after an emergency with the cockpit windshield.

United flight 1879 from O'Hare to Los Cabos returned to Chicago shortly after departure due to an "issue with the cockpit windshield," the airline said.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800 model.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.