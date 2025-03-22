Man charged in connection with Grand Crossing shooting that killed 8-year-old, injured 5-year-old

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified an 8-year-old boy killed in a Chicago shooting as Josiah Hooker. A 5-year-old was injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a South Side shooting that killed one child and injured another on Thursday night, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Police said 32-year-old Chicago man Derrick Taylor is facing causing child endangerment/death and weapon possession charges.

Investigators said the shooting happened inside a Grand Grossing home near 71st Place and Dorchester Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

An 8-year-old boy, identified as Josiah Hooker, was killed, and another child, a 5-year-old boy was injured, police said.

Police said Hooker was shot in the head, and a bullet grazed the 5-year-old's head.

Both boys were rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where Hooker died.

At last check, the 5-year-old is in good condition.

Authorities have still not clarified how the boys were shot inside the home.

Neighbors said the boy killed was called JoJo. They also said the injured boy was Hooker's relative.

After the shooting, investigators led a man away from the home in handcuffs, with his pants appearing to be bloodstained.

Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene, where officers seen investigating on Friday.

Taylor is due in court on Saturday.

