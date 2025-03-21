Boy, 8, killed in Grand Crossing shooting ID'd; 5-year-old wounded

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified an 8-year-old boy killed in a Chicago shooting as Josiah Hooker.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of an eight-year-old boy killed in a Grand Crossing shooting that also left a five-year-old boy injured Thursday night.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy killed in the shooting as eight-year-old Josiah Hooker.

Crumpled red crime scene tape hangs from a fence post of the Grand Crossing home while children's toys still sit in the front yard.

"It was just very, very sad to see and hear an 8-year-old was harmed by a weapon," neighbor Karla Johnson said.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 5:30 near 71st Place and Dorchester Avenue.

Authorities have still not clarified how Josiah and another 5-year-old boy were shot inside the home.

Police said Josiah was shot in the head while the 5-year-old's head was grazed by a bullet.

Both boys were rushed to Comer Children's Hospital. where sadly Josiah died.

At last check, the 5-year-old is in good condition.

After the shooting investigators led a man away from the home in handcuffs with his parents appearing to be blood stained.

Karla Johnson lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened and said she saw a mail carrier sprint towards the home, she believes to try and help the injured boys.

"She dropped everything and ran across the street and I was like I wonder where she is going why did she leave her basket?" Johnson said. "That's when we saw the police cars, the firetruck, the ambulance."

Karla said she's lived here for 18 years on a street she describes as normally pretty quiet.

The CPS social worker says she can't imagine the trauma and pain now facing this family and the boy's school community.

"It's a very traumatic experience for children in school - especially his friend groups. Teachers, people who knew the child," Johnson said. "I'm sure it's a very sad day at his school today."

Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene. No one has been charged.

