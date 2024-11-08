Dishing With Diane: Citrus Diner in Westmont

If you've taken a ride on Ogden here in Westmont you've passed the very popular Citrus Diner.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- *Dishing with Diane* is back! We are exploring YOUR favorite breakfast spots, one bite at a time! Our 2nd stop-Citrus Diner in Westmont. where serving food across the Chicagoland area has been in the family for generations.

Here it's not only about a friendly atmosphere filled with locals, but about the locally sourced ingredients, something very important to the owner.

Citrus Diner in Westmont is ready for their morning breakfast rush...

Owner Jim Romas and his family have been in the restaurant business for a long time. His father came to the U.S. from Greece and opened his first place decades ago at State and Adams.

He opened many others after that, including the legendary Wolfie's on the Northwest Side. Jim decided to carry on the tradition, mainly, to give back to the country that gave his family so much.

"So our appreciation for what America has done for us because when my parents came here, they couldn't speak, couldn't do anything," Romas said. "They got into the restaurant business. They were there and they pleased the people and I always liked to do something similar."

Citrus Diner is Jim's pride and joy. He talks about what makes this place stick out from all of the other diners.

"We constantly find foods that are as natural as can be...including locally sourced eggs from Morris Illinois, produce from his own cousin's fruit market and sauces, dressings and more made from scratch," he said.

We sit down and start things off with a fan favorite - the basic bacon and eggs.

"That's a good egg," Romas said. "As you can tell our order is 4 piece of bacon and it's the finest sugar cured bacon."

With a side of their very popular pancakes made with fresh buttermilk.

I washed it down with a glass of freshly made orange juice and locally sourced coffee.

But wait, there's so much more. Their lunch is just as popular as their breakfast.

"And I love the soup, yea and the salad here is outstanding," longtime customer Bob Lichter said. "The pecan Dijon salad I love that stuff."

And the extremely popular tortilla soup using a secret recipe.

"It's actually nearly world famous as we like to put on our menu," Romas said. "We enjoy serving people...it's great to see different people all the time."

Keep you nominations coming! We want you to choose! Where would you like us to go next?

Dishing With Diane is running every Friday in November! Keep sending me your suggestions via social media!