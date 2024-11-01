Dishing With Diane: Sarkis Cafe in Evanston

Sarkis Cafe in Evanston is the first stop on our Dishing With Diane series.

Dishing With Diane: Sarkis Cafe Sarkis Cafe in Evanston is the first stop on our Dishing With Diane series.

Dishing With Diane: Sarkis Cafe Sarkis Cafe in Evanston is the first stop on our Dishing With Diane series.

Dishing With Diane: Sarkis Cafe Sarkis Cafe in Evanston is the first stop on our Dishing With Diane series.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dishing with Diane* is a new series this November, where we get to explore your favorite breakfast spots, one bite at a time! Our very first stop-Sarkis Café-in the heart of Evanston.'

Welcome to Sarkis Café a staple in Evanston since 1965.

So what makes them so special? Let's go in and find out!

It's breakfast time here at Sarkis Café. It's been around for almost 60 years, building a very loyal customer base.

"It's the food but it's the culture, people everyone is always friendly, you know when you walk in you will have the same décor and get the same warmth and welcome," customer Rachel Rahimzadeh-Garcia said.

Sarkis Café is known for its laid-back vibe and mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches.

"Sarkis himself, he came over from Armenia, and he took his personality, which is definitely larger than life, and took his ability to cook the most amazing food and parlayed it into what you see today," Sarkis owner Marla Cramin said.

Years later, in 2000, Marla's late husband Jeff bought the place from Sarkis and the two of them made this place shine.

"My husband ran it for a year and a half before he passed away suddenly then I took it over," Cramin said.

And she did that while raising her three young kids. When Sarkis passed away years later, Marla, along with her children, and longtime employees helped keep this place the gem that it is today, honoring both men along the way.

We took a bite of their mouthwatering classics to see just what the fuss is about.

First up their famous Loreta sandwich, on a toasted French roll with bacon white cheese onion green pepper tomato mayo seasoning and melted cheese on top, named after an original customer - known for her stunning beauty.

"Sarkis had a real thing for her so he named the Loretta after her," Cramin said.

Next up, something close to her heart: Jeff's Special.

Named after her late husband, this sandwich is made with two types of cheese, a fried egg and bacon - A sandwich Jeff would often make for Marla years ago.

They also have a breakfast entrée named after each of their children - truly making this a family affair.

"I want to make sure the legacy of Sarkis and the legacy of my husband Jeff remains always," Cramin said.

Where should we head next? We want you to choose! Nominate your favorite diner for our Dishing With Diane Series, running every Friday in November! Send Diane your suggestions via social media and we'll choose our next spot!

